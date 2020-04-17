Allworth Financial LP Buys 3,601 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.55.

PSA traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $196.18. The company had a trading volume of 556,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,692. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.49. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

