Allworth Financial LP Buys 60,217 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10,052.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,217 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $88.91. 65,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $109.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.