Allworth Financial LP Buys 9,228 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 406.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after acquiring an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

