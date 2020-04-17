Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 8,828 Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

NASDAQ VONE traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,208. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $99.51 and a 52-week high of $155.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.636 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

