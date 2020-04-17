Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,619 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 387,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,606. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

