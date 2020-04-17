Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 626.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.