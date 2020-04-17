Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,717,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252,139 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned 3.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $121,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,526 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 58,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.