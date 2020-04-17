Allworth Financial LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 661.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,356,000 after purchasing an additional 805,484 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,360,000 after acquiring an additional 310,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.80.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.82. 96,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.