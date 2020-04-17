Allworth Financial LP Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,454.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,012,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,094. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

