Allworth Financial LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 168.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 45,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 7,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.84.

Shares of BA traded up $19.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,976,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,485,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.13. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

