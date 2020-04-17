Allworth Financial LP Has $11.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470,348. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

