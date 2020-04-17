Allworth Financial LP Has $157.83 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $157,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,161,000 after buying an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,341 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

