Allworth Financial LP Has $18.14 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 183,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,103. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day moving average is $87.52.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.