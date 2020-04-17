Allworth Financial LP Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4,490.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $25,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

