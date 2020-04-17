Allworth Financial LP Has $323.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 233,558.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $323,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.53. 110,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

