Allworth Financial LP Has $4.39 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,143. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9144 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

