Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 78,690.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after buying an additional 259,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 275,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter.

BIV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.14. 13,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,165. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

