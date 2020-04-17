Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 184.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

NYSE MDT traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,069,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,898. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

