Allworth Financial LP Invests $1.42 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after buying an additional 598,866 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,775,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,443,000 after purchasing an additional 345,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after purchasing an additional 192,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,518,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,092,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $4.98 on Friday, reaching $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 37,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,951. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

