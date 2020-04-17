Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,017,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,641,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 3.01% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 263,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 158,896 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,380. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.