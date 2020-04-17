Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,550 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,508,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,967,696. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average of $205.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.