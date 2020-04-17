Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,436 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.08. 19,519,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,876,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

