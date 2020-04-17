Allworth Financial LP Purchases 6,607 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 494.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.54. 1,556,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.