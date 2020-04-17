Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.71% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 368,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,772 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 178,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 173,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period.

Shares of JPEM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $52.05. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $58.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1881 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

