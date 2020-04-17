Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.12% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,169,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,247 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 156,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

SDOG stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. 6,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,001. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

