Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 1,650.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.25% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $876,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after buying an additional 91,862 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,864. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45.

