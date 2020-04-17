Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11,080.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,292 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,862 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after purchasing an additional 703,671 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.73. 48,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,116. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.