Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.41% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

