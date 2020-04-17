Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $6.48 on Friday, hitting $286.53. 626,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,555,995. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.