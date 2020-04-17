Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

