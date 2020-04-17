Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,614 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

