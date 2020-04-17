Allworth Financial LP Sells 30,003 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,003 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,427,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 496,216 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,447,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,532,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 866.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 143,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. 5,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3061 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

