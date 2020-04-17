Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,948 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 1,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 90,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

BATS:IVAL opened at $21.06 on Friday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.