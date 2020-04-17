Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,482.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,257.43. 2,875,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,717. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.