Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Cut to C$16.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 103.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALS. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of ALS traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.85. 82,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.40. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.19.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter acquired 2,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$29,205.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$806,028.76. Also, Senior Officer Chad Wells acquired 3,200 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$782,308.80. Insiders have acquired 16,160 shares of company stock worth $159,188 in the last 90 days.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

