Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $55.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,352.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,006,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,923.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,864.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,344.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

