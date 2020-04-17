Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Up 11.7% in March

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the March 15th total of 6,689,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Amc Networks by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Amc Networks by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Amc Networks by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,411 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amc Networks by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

