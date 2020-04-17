American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,349 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises about 5.4% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,286,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 115.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 551,048 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 35,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,039,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,603. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

