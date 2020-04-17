American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $366.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.71. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

