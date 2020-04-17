Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

