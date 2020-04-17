Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Up 17.6% in March

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 5,296,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 58,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $233,983.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,769.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Meister acquired 353,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,128,140.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 619,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,576. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 787,166 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5,720.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 609,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 599,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 485,692 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

