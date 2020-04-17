Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.93 Million

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce $26.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $11.94 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $29.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $80.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.38 million to $106.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.28 million, with estimates ranging from $41.20 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nomura cut their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,407,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2,999.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 310,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

