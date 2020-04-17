Analysts Anticipate Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) to Post ($0.09) Earnings Per Share

Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. Lilis Energy’s rating score has declined by 9% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $0.15 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lilis Energy an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Capital One Financial cut shares of Lilis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Lilis Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,883,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,924. Lilis Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

