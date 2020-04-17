Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, President Bob Farahi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $100,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 398,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,109.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9,677.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.10. 86,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,161. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

