Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post $64.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $66.09 million. PROS reported sales of $56.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $283.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $336.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.49 million to $348.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PROS in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in PROS by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,769,000 after acquiring an additional 665,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $38,772,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,142,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 216,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in PROS by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 476,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,950 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

