Analysts Expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Bank Of Princeton posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,433.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of BPRN opened at $18.80 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

