Analysts Expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $204.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.80 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $199.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $851.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.70 million to $864.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $893.30 million, with estimates ranging from $872.60 million to $914.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. BidaskClub cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $21.27 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.