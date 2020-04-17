Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Gold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corp (TSE:MOZ) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.48. The firm has a market cap of $259.69 million and a PE ratio of -48.67. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$1.76.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

