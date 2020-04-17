Analysts Set Expectations for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion.

NVO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the first quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

