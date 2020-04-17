Analysts Set Expectations for Sanofi SA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a report issued on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNY. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SNY opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.